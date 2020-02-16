Lamar County Commissioners are to be treated to a breakfast Friday morning by Lamar County AgriLife Extension agents in the first floor jury room at the county courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
After the breakfast, agents Laura Graves and Joshua Yates will report on educational programs that took place in the county during 2019.
No action, deliberations nor decisions will be made at the meeting, according to an agenda item.
