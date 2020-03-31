Nothing Can Break Our Spirit Week is taking place inside local assisted living and rehabilitation centers.
A brainstorm of Rita Brown and her staff at Focused Care in Clarksville, the center challenged others in Paris to join them in celebrating a week of theme-based activities.
“We are all in this coronavirus pandemic thing together, so we sent out a challenge to the centers in Paris to lift everyone’s spirits,” Brown said.
Among other Paris center administrators, Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Assisted Living marketing director Kari Roan ran with the idea.
“This is a good opportunity for families to see what the assisted living and rehabilitation centers are doing for their loved ones,” Roan said. “Anything we can do to cause some positivity, hope and excitement, and to get a smile out of residents’ faces, is actually what we want.”
Roan encouraged family members to participate.
“It would be fabulous for families to come up and stand outside windows dressed according to the day’s theme,” Roan said.
Today is “Beach Day,” and the group in Clarksville will be donning beach wear and drinking “pretend margaritas.” On Monday, staff and residents at centers in the two cities brought out athletic apparel to celebrate “Sports Day.”
Wednesday is “Work From Home Day” with participants dressing in pajamas and the ladies wearing messy buns while enjoying coffee and movies.
On Thursday, centers turn back time with “Before COVID Was A Thing Day” with staff wearing clothes from their favorite decade and residents listening to music and watching television shows from across the decades.
Centers will “Give COVID the Boot” on Friday when the dress code is western and cookouts are planned.
