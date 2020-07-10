Good morning, Red River Valley!
Very hot conditions are expected to continue through the weekend as temperatures return to the mid to high 90s and heat index values climb above 105 degrees. As such, we remain under a heat advisory from the National Weather Service through 8 p.m. Saturday.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 96. The heat index value will get to around 106 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 77.
Saturday will be hotter — the high is expected to get near 99, and the heat index value will get to around 111. Rain chances return Saturday night, with a 20% chance. Otherwise the night will be mostly clear with a low around 78.
Stay cool, and enjoy your Friday!
