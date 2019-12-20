Blue Christmas service set at Connections Tuesday
First United Methodist Church-Bogata will hold a Blue Christmas Service 5 p.m. for all those experiencing loneliness, depression and anxiety during the holiday season.
The holiday season can be a difficult time for many people and the church would like to offer a glimmer of hope, healing, light and love to all with these Blue Christmas Services.
Services are set for 5 p.m., Saturday in the church sanctuary, 202 N. Main St., Bogata.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services are set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
For questions or information, please email bumc@valornet.com or message the church through Facebook.
Connections slates family interactive service Sunday
Connections, 919 S. Collegiate Drive, will hold a family interactive Christmas experience, “The Not-So-Silent Night,” at 11 a.m., Sunday. Gather at 10 a.m. for coffee, donuts and fellowship.
For information, visit connectionsparis.org.
Woodland UMC to hold Chrismas Eve service
A Christmas Eve service of Carols and Candlelight will be held at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday at Woodland United Methodist Church, 15661 FR 195, Detroit. Coffee and dessert will be served afterwards.
The combined Chancel Choirs of the First Presbyterian Church and the McKenzie Memorial United Methodist Church in Clarksville will host an annual Candlelight Service on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 106 S. Pecan St. in Clarksville.
The choir will be directed by Claire Jessee and will be accompanied by Marianne Whitehouse on the church’s 103-year-old Pilcher piper organ. The sanctuary will be festively adorned for the Christmas season.
This service will mark the 187th celebration of Christmas in Clarksville, which was founded in 1833.
This years’ Service of Lessons and Carols will feature many beloved Christmas carols. The service will conclude with the traditional lighting of the candles and the singing of “Silent Night.”
Christmas Eve service set at Calvary United Methodist
Calvary United Methodist Church, 3105 Lamar Ave., will hold a family-friendly Christmas Eve Service at 11 p.m., Tuesday with a live nativity and a traditional candlelight communion.
Call 903-784-6330 for information.
Free holiday meal planned at Hospitality COGIC Saturday
Hospitality Church of God in Christ invites the community to free holiday meal, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the food is gone, on Saturday at the church, 409 Fitzhugh Ave.
Elder John Flowers is the interim pastor at Hospitality COGIC, 903-784-7649, email hospitalitycogoc@gmail.com.
