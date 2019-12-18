Paris Police
Buy Now

DEC. 17 to DEC. 18

Lamar County

Sheriff’s Office

Trina Kay Johnson, 34: Bench warrant/unathorized absense from a correctionbal facility, unauthorized absense from a community correctional facility.

Reno Police Department

Duanea Marquise Brown, 22: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Constable Precinct 5

Dawson Ray Huie, 21: Judgment nisi/burglary of a habitation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.