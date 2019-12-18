DEC. 17 to DEC. 18
Lamar County
Sheriff’s Office
Trina Kay Johnson, 34: Bench warrant/unathorized absense from a correctionbal facility, unauthorized absense from a community correctional facility.
Reno Police Department
Duanea Marquise Brown, 22: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Constable Precinct 5
Dawson Ray Huie, 21: Judgment nisi/burglary of a habitation.
