From Sept. 6 through Thursday, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office handled 68 calls for service, 421 telephone calls, and 42 911 calls. Deputies made seven arrests and filed four incident reports; DPS made one arrest.
Arrests
Assault by contact: 1
Court commit: 1
Driving while license invalid: 1
Driving while license invalid w/previous: 1
No driver’s license: 1
Possession CS PG1 >4G
Possession CS PG3 >28G <200G; possession CS PG1 >1G <4G; possession of marijuana
Tamper/fabricate physical evidence w/intent to impair: 1
Incident Reports
Possession CS PG3 >28G <200G; possession CS PG1 >1G <4G; possession of marijuana
Tamper/fabricate physical evidence w/intent to impair: 1
Theft of motor vehicle: 1
Theft of firearm: 1
Citations
Assault by contact: 1
Driving while license invalid: 1
Expired driver’s license: 1
Expired registration: 3
Failure to provide financial responsibility: 3
No driver’s license: 8
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 3
Speeding: 30
