Good morning, Red River Valley!
The forecast is calling for a cloudy morning that will clear to become mostly sunny with a high near 90. Winds from the south will be 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20.
Rain chances will pick up through the afternoon and evening to about 30% throughout our region as thunderstorms to our west make their way here. Where these scattered storms don't form, there will be a mostly cloudy night with a low around 72.
The severe weather threat with any associated storms is low overall, although the National Weather Service warns of wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and the threat of cloud-to-ground lightning. Thunderstorms are likely to "be efficient rainfall producers," the weather services warns, but flash flooding concerns are low unless those storm remain over an area for an extended period of time.
Looking out into the work week, there are daily chances for showers and thunderstorms, with the highest, 50%, coming on Tuesday.
Enjoy your Sunday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.