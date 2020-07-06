Heath Department Photos-2.jpg
The Paris-Lamar County Health District, 400 W. Sherman St., offers a wide variety of public health services to the people of Lamar County

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

The Lamar County count of confirmed Covid-19 climbs to 337 today after a report of five additional cases by the Paris/Lamar County Health District. Today's cases include four females, ages 21, 29, 41 and 71, and one 71-year-old male.

There have been 13 deaths reported with 217 recovered positive cases and 107 cases still active, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.

A breakdown of total confirmed cases since reporting began in March follows.

  • 0-9 2 male 1 female
  • 10-19 5 male 10 female
  • 20-29- 28 male 47 females
  • 30-39- 27 males 33 females
  • 40-49 12 male 29 females
  • 50-59 28 males 27 females
  • 60-69 23 males 24 females
  • 70-79 10 males 19 females
  • 80 + 6 males 6 females

