The Lamar County count of confirmed Covid-19 climbs to 337 today after a report of five additional cases by the Paris/Lamar County Health District. Today's cases include four females, ages 21, 29, 41 and 71, and one 71-year-old male.
There have been 13 deaths reported with 217 recovered positive cases and 107 cases still active, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
A breakdown of total confirmed cases since reporting began in March follows.
- 0-9 2 male 1 female
- 10-19 5 male 10 female
- 20-29- 28 male 47 females
- 30-39- 27 males 33 females
- 40-49 12 male 29 females
- 50-59 28 males 27 females
- 60-69 23 males 24 females
- 70-79 10 males 19 females
- 80 + 6 males 6 females
