A member of the Greatest Generation, Lamar County native Robert T. Love, 96, of Powderly, is among the few remaining World War II veterans living in Lamar County.
For his service to his fellow Americans during three wars — World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War, the Quilts of Valor Circle of the Red River Valley Quilt Guild presented him a Quilt of Valor at a presentation Saturday morning at the Elks Lodge, 2110 36th St. NE.
“This quilt is an expression of gratitude meant to thank and comfort you,” circle president Regina Harris-Holcomb said in making the presentation. “We honor all of those who have left everything they hold dearly to go and fight, protect and serve their time. This quilt says ‘thank you’ for your service, your sacrifices and valor in saving our nation.”
Born Dec. 13, 1923, in Chicota, Love enlisted in the Army Air Corps, forerunner to the U.S. Air Force, in December 1942 after graduating from Chicota High School. He retired after 24 years of active duty in October 1966 as a senior master sergeant.
“Robert wanted to be a pilot, but the Army wanted him to be a radio operator,” Doug Winn said about his friend. The two can be seen regularly at Paris Fitness & Aquatics, where they met more than 10 years ago.
“I’m telling you, Robert can tell stories all day long about his experiences,” Winn said.
Love accrued almost 7,500 hours of flight time, primarily in bomber aircraft (B-17, B-24, B-29 and B-50) during his first 15 years of service, Winn said. Later in his career, he flew on EC-121s, up and down both the East and West coasts on aerial reconnaissance missions protecting the homeland.
After retiring from the Air Force, Love worked for AT&T for 20 years as a communication technician in Dallas before returning to Lamar County with his late wife.
After the presentation, Love expressed his gratitude as did his three sons, Jim Love, of Paris, and Ken Love and Tim Love, both of McKinney. A daughter, Pam Mehlhoff lives out of state and was unable to attend the presentation.
Formed more than a year ago, the Quilts of Valor Circle of the Red River Valley Quilt Guild has presented seven quilts to men and women in Northeast Texas. The national organization has presented roughly 200,000 quilts since its founding in 2003.
