*Correction: James Rodgers of The Moore Law Firm corrected information provided by the Lamar County District Attorney's Office to say Deport Mayor John Mark Francis entered a no contest plea. The story is corrected.
____
The mayor of Deport, charged with theft by a public servant, pleaded no contest Wednesday in district court to a lesser charge of abuse of official capacity and received a one-year probated sentence with deferred adjudication.
John Mark Francis, 29, will now pay the City of Deport for any restitution that may be owed for having a $2,500 La-Z-Boy chair delivered to his house on the city’s dime, according to Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young. Francis previously said the chair was delivered to his home because his address “is used as a backup address when no one is at City Hall to receive” deliveries. The chair is in the mayor’s office at City Hall.
“In pleading, Mr. Francis accepted responsibility for his actions and will pay back any monies that may be owed the City of Deport,” Young said. “The citizens of Deport can now decide if they want him to continue as their mayor.”
A Lamar County grand jury indicted Francis on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in June 2017. According to newspaper records, former Deport City Council member Tommy Borders asked for Francis’ resignation at a council meeting April 13, 2018. Francis refused, saying he did nothing wrong.
An attempt to reach Francis for comment was unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.