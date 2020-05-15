Scattered to numerous, strong to severe storms will be possible beginning in the northwest and immediate Red River vicinity early this evening, then spreading south and east in the form a squall line or storm complex after dark (see map on the right). The greatest severe weather risk will be within the orange-shaded area (map on the left), with severe storms possibly continuing overnight within the yellow area. Very large hail and damaging winds to 70 mph are expected to be the primary hazards, along with locally heavy rainfall and minor flooding possible overnight. Continue to monitor forecast updates and any changes to severe weather impacts throughout the day .
After morning low clouds, another breezy, humid, and very warm day is expected across North and Central Texas as highs surge to between 85 and 90 degrees. A few late day strong to severe storms containing large hail and gusty downburst will be possible with an isolated strong storm possible elsewhere. Keep an eye to the sky late today and when thunder roars, head indoors!!
Climatologically, May is the wettest month of the year. This weekend, we'll all be reminded that it is May as widespread rain douses North and Central Texas. Heavy rainfall will be the primary concern during the daylight hours Saturday. At this time, it appears that the heavier rainfall totals will be across East and Central Texas.
There's a fairly good chance we'll see some rain and thunderstorms today, although a cap in the atmosphere may keep a lid on that activity. The National Storm Prediction Center's predicted area of activity is just west of the region, with Fannin County falling into the eastern boundary. The chance for rain today is 40%, mainly after 1 p.m.
Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy as the high climbs to 83. Expect winds from the south southeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Rain chances increase to 60% tonight as the low falls to around 68. The main threats of any strong storms will be strong winds and hail.
Showers and thunderstorms remain likely for the weekend, with Saturday's chance landing at 70% and Sunday's at 20%. Both days will be cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
Whether a vaccine can end the Covid-19 pandemic successfully depends on more than its effectiveness at providing immunity against the virus, or how quickly it can be produced in mass quantities. Americans also must choose to receive the vaccine. If a vaccine were available, would you take it?
