Paulette Wharton, 77, of the Forest Chapel Community, surrounded by her daughter and grandchildren, peacefully, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her home of 50 years.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in the Chicota Assembly of God, with the Rev. Matthew Kelley, Caleb Brewer and Mishayla Brewer officiating.
Burial will follow in the Forest Chapel Cemetery with Ronnie Lester, Rendon Langston, Keith Yarbrough, Tom Patterson, Aaron Brown and Jared Brown serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
Paulette was born on Aug. 20, 1942, in Grant, Oklahoma, a daughter of Paul and Mildred Robinson Brown.
She and her husband owned and operated Paris Pest Control and Mid City Storage for many years. She was a faithful member of Chicota Assembly of God.
Paulette married W.M. Wharton on June 8, 1960, in Chicota. He preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; twin infant daughters, Sherry and Shirley Wharton; and by brothers, Harvey Brown, Glenn Brown; and three infant brothers.
Paulette is survived by daughter, Kimberly Morrison; a very special niece whom she helped raise, Sandy Yarbrough; grandchildren, Karlie Morrison and Dakota Morrison; great-grandchildren that she loved and adored, W.M. Matthew, Ray Gaither and Brookelynn Grace Morrison; brothers, James Brown, Keithen Brown, Ricky Brown and Mickey Brown; sisters, Georgia McQueen, Elaine Moreland, Nancy Wagner, Uvyonne Perkins, Kay Kelley, Rani Brewer, Alfreda Morieno and Pam Boykin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
