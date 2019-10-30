DURANT, Okla. — Funeral plans are underway this week for former Choctaw Nation Chief Gregory E. Pyle, and Saturday has been declared a National Day of Mourning across the Choctaw Nation in his honor, Chief Gary Batton announced Tuesday.
“In honor and tribute to the memory of Chief Gregory E. Pyle, I, Gary Batton, Chief of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the Choctaw Nation, and as an expression of public sorrow, direct that the flags of the Choctaw Nation be displayed at half-staff for a period of 30 days from the day of his death,” Batton wrote in an official proclamation.
A public memorial service in Pyle’s honor is scheduled at the Choctaw Nation Event Center at 10 a.m. Saturday. The event center is located at 3702 Choctaw Road in Durant, Oklahoma.
“It is with a saddened heart that I share with you that Gregory E. Pyle, my Chief and mentor has passed away this morning,” Batton said in a statement Saturday. “I will miss him dearly and he will be missed greatly by all who knew him. Please keep his wife, Pat, their children and grandchildren in your prayers.”
Pyle served as chief from 1997 until his retirement in 2014. Before that, he served as assistant chief of the Choctaw Nation from 1984 to 2014. Pyle negotiated new contracts for the tribe, expanded existing programs and initiated many innovative services, according to his biography on the Choctaw Nation’s website.
His list of accomplishments was long. He was named a Distinguished Alumni and Benefactor for SOSU and in 2007, was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. He also was appointed by former Secretary of Interior Manuel Lujan to serve on a task force created to reorganize the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and re-appointed two years later by former Secretary of Interior Bruce Babbitt to head up several subcommittees on that task force. Pyle testified before several congressional hearings on subjects including Code Talkers, sovereignty, the Arkansas Riverbed and healthcare.
“Under the leadership of Chief Pyle, the Choctaw Nation put families first, with priorities on education, health, and jobs. Deep involvement in economic development resulted in profitable tribal businesses such as gaming centers, manufacturing plants, and travel plazas, creating numerous jobs and funding tribal programs,” the Choctaw Nation website stated.
During Pyle’s term, a new hospital was built in Talihina, as well as new clinics in Stigler, McAlester, Atoka and Idabel, a new Hospitality House, new recovery center and a new women’s treatment center.
Pyle also assisted with the Choctaw Language Program and increased the scholarship program to serve 5,000 students. A new academic building was built at Jones Academy for the elementary school, and a career development program for Choctaws was initiated to include training at technical institutes.
Batton succeeded Pyle as chief in 2014.
“The Choctaw Nation is saddened to report the loss of our former Chief Gregory E. Pyle,” the Choctaw Nation said in a statement. “Chief Pyle served as the Choctaw Nation’s Chief from 1997-2014 after serving more than 13 years as the Assistant Chief of the tribe. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”
