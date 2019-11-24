Christmas might be more than a month away, but the Love Civic Center was filled with holiday cheer over the weekend, as holiday music echoed through the halls and the center bustled with excited shoppers and vendors.
Now in its seventh year, Christmas in Paris is an annual holiday shopping bazaar benefitting Troop 2 of the Boy Scouts of America, featuring a wide variety of vendors.
This year, the bazaar had a little over 70 vendors, and thousands of shoppers came out to take advantage of the day, according to Troop 2 scoutmaster Mike Taylor.
“I think it’s going great,” he said. “I’m thankful for all our awesome vendors, and the big thing is that the people of Paris came out and supported it too.”
The amount raised for the local Boy Scout troop was not calculated by press time, but Taylor said the event last year raised roughly $70,000.
The money raised for the troop gets put to use in a variety of ways, including helping funding camping and hiking trips, going into a scholarship fund and helping the troop perform acts of community service.
Among the vendors at the Love Civic Center on Saturday was local artist Andrea Doss, who was taking part in the holiday bazaar for the first time.
Doss said she decided to take part in the event after friend and fellow artist Mary West encouraged her.
“She always talked highly about the show and said she does well, so I finally decided to take the plunge and do it, too,” Doss said. “It’s absolutely lived up to my expectations. There are a ton of people out and about, and everyone is having a good time. ... I definitely think I’ll come back.”
Frances Reed, of Origami Owl Custom Jewelry, has taken part in the event for a number of years. For her, the highlight of the event is getting to see and interact with the people.
“Each year I get to see people I know and people I haven’t seen in a long time, so it’s really a nice place to be,” Reed said. “That’s my favorite part, just getting to see all the people. And everyone’s in such a good mood.”
The bazaar also left a positive impression on many of the shoppers. Carolyn Johnson traveled from Millerton, Oklahoma, to shop at Christmas in Paris, but she said the drive was worth it.
“I’m buying gifts for Christmas, and I’m really impressed with the variety of things they have here,” she said. “The jewelry has really stood out to me. I love the jewelry.”
Taylor said the event grows in popularity and scope each year, and he hopes to see it continue to grow.
“It seems like each year, we have more vendors join us,” he said. “Again, I’m just so thankful to all of them, because this allows the Boy Scouts to do a lot of what we do.”
