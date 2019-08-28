TODAY
Paris Junior College Drama Department Auditions: 6:30 p.m., for “Treasure Island” or “Gilligan’s Island,” ages 12 and up, open to the community, many roles involve stage combat, morning availability required Oct. 7-10 if cast for school performances, Ray Karrer Theatre, PJC administration building. Visit facebok.com/events/Paris JC Drama Auditions: Treasure Island & Gilligan’s Island for information.
THURSDAY
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Janie Nickey on Healthy Lifestyle Considerations.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, Red Hats; 1 p.m., Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prairiland High School, 466 FR 196 South in the gym; call 903-652-5681 for an appointment.
FRIDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
SATURDAY
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roxton Pavilion.
Green Chili Festival at Market Square: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 400 1st St. SW.
Chicota School Reunion: 10 a.m., lunch served at noon, Forty-Two, Mexican Dominoes, etc. in the afternoon.
Send listings for Bulletin Board to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.