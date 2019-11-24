Finding a balance between cost effective voting and voting that is secure, fair and fully accountable is always a challenge. Democrats believe that every legal citizen is entitled to open, reasonable and convenient access to voting, free from unwarranted voter suppression. Modern technology coupled with common sense consideration for expense offers several options.
Lamar County currently has 32 official voting precincts with boundaries determined by the Commissioners’ Court. Local Republican and Democratic primaries have for many years been run with 26 polling locations that, when coupled with early voting and vote by mail have, in most years, serviced as many or more voters than the 32 polling locations set by the Commissioners Court for general elections. Lamar County could save nearly $20,000 per election year if the Commissioners’ Court would consolidate the 32 official precincts down to the 26 already accepted by local political parties. This would also reduce voter confusion for those who vote at one location for the primary and a different location for general elections.
Another excellent option would be to replace the county’s current, antiquated and failure-prone equipment with new voting machines that would allow any Lamar County resident to vote at any polling place. This “voting center” technology is already in use in many Texas cities and has been well received by voters. The system allows election workers at every polling location to print the appropriate ballot for every voter regardless of whether the voter lives in that precinct. Voters would no longer have to drive by a more convenient polling place, perhaps near their job or shopping location, to reach their “official” polling place.
Our current voting equipment is 16 years old, well past the normal life expectancy for anything electronic, and should be replaced with a system that is more cost effective and voter friendly.
Gary O’Connor is chairman of the Lamar County Democratic Party. He can be reached at goconnor1983@yahoo.com. Party Views publishes every other Sunday.
