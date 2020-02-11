FEB. 10 to FEB. 11
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
3:14 to 5:06 218 Bonham St.
9:34 to 8:56 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
First Responder-Paris
6:24 to 6:48 a.m., 150 46th
St. SE.
9:53 to 10:28 a.m., 1401 Sperry Ave.
12:46 to 1:07 p.m., 1434 W. Sherman St.
1:18 to 1:37 p.m., 815 Medlaist Drive.
1:19 to 1:34 p.m., 295 Stone Ave.
7:54 to 8:59 p.m., 4425 Pine Mill Road.
Public Service
9:13 to 9:28 a.m., 2610 N.Main St.
