A stop sign will soon be placed at the intersection of Stone Avenue and Lewis Lane to stop eastbound traffic even though North Lamar ISD officials have expressed a concern about a traffic back-up on campus, and city staff recommended against its installation.
A parent’s concern about possible road rage at the intersection has been a topic of discussion at Paris City Council since its March 9 meeting, leading to a vote for the stop sign at last week’s meeting.
Jennifer Morgan filed a complaint with the Paris Traffic Commission earlier this year and appeared at the March 9 meeting.
“I’ve been involved in an incident there myself,” Morgan said. “Parents are cussing each other, and I am afraid it might lead to road rage.”
In March, Asst. Paris Police Chief Randy Tuttle said he had visited with North Lamar Police Chief Mike Boaz about placing a crossing guard at the location but was told the district did not have money in this year’s budget. After a lengthy discussion, councilors tabled a motion to place a stop sign and instructed Tuttle to visit with North Lamar officials again, along with Morgan.
Tuttle returned to last week’s council meeting with word from North Lamar officials that to their knowledge there has been but a single complaint with no word about obscenities; that traffic flows smoothly and that there have been no accidents at the intersection in the past three years. Tuttle also said Boaz agreed to monitor the situation and consider a traffic guard if there is an issue to address.
Tuttle said that Morgan was not at the meeting, and as far as he knew, she was not invited.
In an agenda packet, councilors received a report from City Engineer Carla Easton citing problems with a stop sign on Stone Avenue because it is a high priority street and the intersection with Lewis Lane forms an uncontrolled T intersection. Citing state law, Easton noted traffic approaching from a side street (Lewis Lane) of an uncontrolled T intersection is to stop and then yield to the through movement.
“If they can’t guarantee a monitor, all it would take is one incident,” Councilor Renae Stone said after Tuttle’s report, expressing displeasure that Morgan was not involved in Tuttle’s meeting with Superintendent Kelli Stewart and Boaz. “If one person feels unsafe there, I am not good with that.”
Mayor Steve Clifford suggested putting a stop sign there.
“If it causes a problem, we can vote to take it down,” the mayor said.
The motion by Stone seconded by Knox, who had expressed displeasure with traffic at North Lamar in general, passed unanimously.
In an email response to an inquiry of North Lamar officials after last week’s vote, Boaz sent the following reply:
“We have been having conversations with the City of Paris after the complaint by Mrs. Morgan concerning traffic at that location. It is obviously an area where traffic flow is very heavy two times a day. We want what is best and safe for everyone in our school district along with our surrounding community as well. I will personally continue to monitor that intersection when we come back to school and work with Assistant Chief Tuttle. If there are further safety precautions we can take, we will be more than happy to look at those as well.”
