The Paris High School Class of 1962 will be celebrating its 57th class reunion Saturday at Magels Restaurant banquet room from 6 to 10 p.m.
A charge of $25 per person is to be paid to the restaurant after the meal., according to event planner Brenda Crumley.
“The attire is casual so come meet old friends and enjoy an evening of fun and laughter,” Crumley said.
Crumley asked emails be sent to her at Bgcrumley@yahoo.com to confirm attendance.
