Paris ISD trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St., to review the school district’s goals.

That meeting will be followed by the regular board session at 6:30 p.m., and slated on the agenda is consideration for the adoption of goal updates.

Head Start is featured throughout the latter meeting’s agenda, including discussion of Head Start workroom renovations with leftover funds from construction project; registration income guidelines; and policy council minutes and activity summary.

