Looking at a pack of batteries, some people might not see much. But Kevin Watson saw an opportunity.
Watson has always been a proponent of community service at his company, Huhtamaki, starting five years ago with a push to raise funds for CASA for Kids. In 2019, they raised donations to buy presents for 90 kids, a new record for him and his co-workers. They also do a canned food drive and Texas Night Out with the city.
So when a co-worker in Kansas had an extra pallet of batteries just sitting around in a warehouse, they knew exactly who to call.
“I went by CASA, New Hope Center, Boys & Girls Club, Children’s Advocacy Center — the pallet of batteries was gone,” Watson said. “They called back. ‘Hey, we’ve got 12 more pallets. Are you interested?’”
Watson certainly was.
Since that initial call, Watson has donated batteries to almost every nonprofit and first responder organization in Lamar County. They’re expanding into Fannin County this year, he said, now on his third round of donations. He has donated over seven pallets to just the local school districts alone.
“Nursing homes, game wardens — anybody that we could think of, we gave them away,” he said.
When a truck driver, Shane Brown, was injured in a truck accident, Watson started battery sales from the plant and raised $2,500 to donate to his family. He also gave pallets to an auction, which raised several thousands of dollars for charity.
“A lot of the benefits in town, we’ve given a lot of those items to auction off to raise money,” Watson said. “We’ve tried to use these the best way we know how.”
Watson has several pallets at the warehouse, and sells various packs for a range of prices: 24 for $10. A four pack of C or D batteries for $2. A two pack for $2. People can also buy them by the case. Proceeds go to charity, he said.
“It was all the most random things,” he said. “Whatever we can do, we try to give back to the community. That’s been something for the last five years, if we knew someone needed some help, we would say ‘can we sell a couple batteries? Can we get them some help?’”
To buy batteries or learn more about Huhtamaki’s charitable work, stop by the plant and ask for Watson; or, look for his battery ad on Facebook Marketplace.
