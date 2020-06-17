An animal control officer with Covid-19 like symptoms will be off duty the next 14 days, Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley said.
A virus test showed a negative result, Hundley said, but the officer's physician believes it would be best for him to be off work for the next 2 weeks. Another virus test will be done in a couple of days, the chief said.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close the shelter until Monday, June 22, or until new test results are available. Shelter personnel will continue to clean, take care of the facility and animals. The outside animal control operations will not be effected," Hundley wrote in a statement.
