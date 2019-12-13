Award-winning Christian music artist Ivan Parker will be presented in concert tonight at East Paris Baptist Church, 725 N. Collegiate.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the free concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
“This is his third year to come here, and he has always had good response,” associate pastor Tim Sullivan said. “The concert is sponsored by out senior adults.”
A veteran in the gospel music industry, Sullivan has been awarded soloist of the year 14 times, favorite male vocalist 12 times and favorite lead vocalist six times for the southern gospel Singing News Fans Awards, according to his website.
