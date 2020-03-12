Valerie Vee Vanderburg, 50, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center following a 12 year battle with cancer.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at United Pentecostal Church, with the Rev. Robert Myre officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Valerie, the daughter of James Robert “JR” Vanderburg and Henrietta Otto Vanderburg, was born on May 8, 1969, in Paris.
She graduated from Paris High School in 1987. Following graduation she began working for Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) and continued working when the plant became a part of Turner Pipe. Her career with Turner Pipe spanned 20 years, and Valerie was still working as a quality coordinator at the time of her death.
She had a passion for Jeeps and belonged to several Jeep clubs. She enjoyed being in her Jeep and heading out on road trips.
She attended the United Pentecostal Church. Valerie had a love of animals and over the years rescued and helped countless cats and dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, JR and Henrietta; and grandparents, Dewey and Dessie Vanderburg and Arthur and Alvina Otto.
Survivors include a sister, Vicki Jones and husband, Jeff, of Paris; her “adopted mom”, Ann Thompson, of Paris; aunts and uncles, Billie Ruth Armstrong, of Paris, Jerrell Vanderburg and wife, Linda, of Sherman, Merrell Vanderburg and wife, Charlotte, of Powderly, Neal Vanderburg and wife, Jane, of Phoenix, Arizona, Lois Veien, of Paris, Grace Rau and husband, Dennis, of Hughes Springs, Evelyn Otto, of Minnesota, Bill Otto, of Minnesota, Freda Vanderburg, of Austin and Loretha Vanderburg, of Reno; along with many cousins and a plethora of friends.
Casket bearers are: Clay McKnight, Glenn Bryan, Randy Mayes, Boo Fontenot, Chad Ward and Khushrooh Pardiwalla. Honorary bearers will be: Charles Gilbert, Tommy Malone and David Vanderburg.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue, 4210 Choctaw Lane, Paris, TX 75460 or the Prison Ministry of the United Pentecostal Church, 5075 Loop 286 SE, Paris, TX 75460.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
