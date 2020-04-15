Paris water customers who want to avoid a long line at the drive-thru window at the Paris Water Billing Office, 120 E. Kaufman St., are encouraged to use the drop box or pay bills online, interim City Manager Gene Anderson said.
The lobby at the billing office has been closed for several weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are having long lines at the drive-thru window that extend down Church Street,” Anderson said about the back-up. “There are several ways customers can pay bills to avoid waiting in line.”
The city is now offering online bill payment free of charge.
“We have suspended the service fee for online payments as long as the lobby is closed,” Anderson said.
To pay online, log into payments.paristexas.gov and then enter an account number followed by a PIN or customer number located below the account number of the bill. Once access is gained to the account, customers have the ability to change their password.
Payments also can be made at the drop box on the east side of the Water Office building or by mail at P.O. Box 9037, Paris, Texas 75461.
