Lamar Electric Cooperative on Friday temporarily closed its lobby to the public in an effort to better protect the health and well-being of employees, members and the community, according to General Manager Jerry Williams.
Payments and other business will continue during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, using the drive-thru window and by phone at 903-784-4303. Questions can be emailed to info@lamarelectric.coop.
Crews will continue to work and will use rotating schedules. If an outage occurs, all needed crews will be used.
“We are committed to serving the needs of the members while providing safe, affordable, and reliable power throughout our service area,” Williams said.
Updates will be provided on Lamar Electric’s Facebook page and website at www.lamarelectric.coop.
