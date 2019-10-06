OCT. 4 to OCT. 5
Paris Police Department
Isai Rubio Sanchez, 20: Driving while intoxicated, second.
Lamar County
Sheriff’s Office
Zachary Ryan Glasco, 20: Possession of marijuana, les than 2 ounces.
Gary Bruce Sewell, 61: Violation of parole.
Derry Alexander Baker, 23: Motion to revoke/driving ehile intoxicated.
Junior Umberto Casella, 28: Motion to revoke/criminal nonsupport.
Skyler Wayne Cook, 22: Bond surrender/false report to police office/law enforcement employee.
Michael King, 37: Duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape, more than $200.
Jerry Wayne Watts, 22: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
