Good morning, Red River Valley!
A weak cold front has pushed into the area, so chances are good — 60% for most of the region, 70% for Red River and Choctaw counties — we'll see some rain today. The front combined with cloudy skies will limit temperatures, with today's forecast high being near 84.
Forecast models show the front may stall out over our area, which would increase the likelihood of continued rain through tonight and into Sunday. Although severe weather is not expected, storms that develop may briefly have strong to severe downburst winds, meteorologists said.
Every day can't be a sunny day, but that doesn't mean it won't be a great Saturday. That's up to you!
