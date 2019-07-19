Pam Gordon left her earthly body and joined the angels on July 11, 2019, at the University of Texas Southwest Medical Center, in Dallas, Texas. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Pam was born in Paris, Texas, on April 22, 1952, to Joseph Harrison Hostetler and Phoneal McCoy Hostetler.
She was preceded in death by her father; and many aunts and uncles.
Pam is survived by her husband, Don Gordon, of Tom Bean, Texas; son, Michael Eric Gordon and wife, Amy Brooks Gordon, of Georgetown,Texas; son, Sean Andrew Gordon and wife, Tara Tang, of Cumberland, Rhode Island; grandson, Jesse Don Gordon, of Incirlik Air Force Base, Turkey; granddaughter, Madison Paige Gordon and Madison’s beloved, Andrew Hackler, of Austin, Texas; grandson, Zachary Michael Gordon and Zachary’s beloved, Abby Burns, of Austin, Texas; grandson, Riley Alexander Gordon, of Cumberland, Rhode Island; mother, Phoneal McCoy Hostetler, of Howland, Texas; sister, Peggy Sue Talley and husband, Jake Talley, of Brookston, Texas; sister, Penny Lou Edwards and husband, Orville Edwards, of Paris, Texas; brother, Joe Neal Hostetler and wife, Jody Hostetler, of Howland, Texas; niece, Mona Sue Ray, of Brookston, Texas; niece, Melissa Ann Robertson and husband, Shawn Robertson, of Paris, Texas; nephew, Joseph Edwards, of Paris, Texas; niece Kasey Gaston and husband, Jeremy Gaston, of Anna, Texas; nephew, Tyler Edwards, of Paris, Texas; nephew, Jeffrey Hostetler, of Howland, Texas; nephew, Wesley Hostetler, of Greenville, Texas; nephew, Aaron Hostetler, of Howland, Texas; nephew, Matthew Canada and wife, Allie Canada, of Howland, Texas; great-nephews, great-nieces, great-great-nephews and great-great-nieces, Matthew Hodges and wife, Julie Hodges, Addy Hodges, Hudson Hodges, Kristen Boehler and husband, Chris Boehler, Ellie Gaston, Abby Gaston and Eli Gaston; hundreds of aunts, uncles and cousins; special friends, Barbara Booth and husband, Brian Booth, Sheri Murphy and Wayne Murphy, their sons and their families.
Pam’s greatest love was her family and friends. To them, she was Mimi.
Her greatest calling was serving others. She was loving, generous, caring, talented, creative, beautiful inside and out, funny, determined and smart, no particular order. Her family and friends gave her a motto; “If it is worth doing, it is worth overdoing.” She was not amused.
She served and loved Covenant Presbyterian Preschool and every one of its teachers, aides and students. She loved her Texas Longhorns.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite charities which have the mission of serving children, those suffering from illness and the less fortunate. Some of Pam’s favorites were Covenant Presbyterian Preschool, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and UT Southwestern Medical Center.
A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Sherman, Texas. Pastor Lisa Perkins will officiate. There will be a reception following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall. The family will greet friends on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home.
You may offer online condolences at Dannelfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.