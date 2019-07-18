Florence Audrey Warren Faulkner, passed away on July 16, 2019, in Paris, Texas, with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with Marvin Weir officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, in Hugo, Oklahoma, with Bill Warren, Bobby Seymour, Mike England, Bobby England, Wayne England and Christ Faulkner serving as pallbearers. The family will receive family and friends from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home.
She was born to the late Joe Lee Warren and Verlie Mae Antwine Warren on March 13, 1924, in Nelson, Oklahoma. She graduated from Soper High School, in Oklahoma, in 1942.
She worked at a defense plant in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during World War II. She was a Rosie the Riveter. She riveted the tail gunner section on B-51 bombers. During that time her parents moved to Borger, Texas, in 1945. After the war she moved to Borger and worked at Panhandle State Bank.
She married the late Claude David Faulkner on Nov. 28, 1945, in Pampa, Texas. Audrey and Claude had three children, Ronald D. Faulkner, of Clinton, Oklahoma, Diane Faulkner Gonzalez, of Dallas, Texas, and Sheila Faulkner Smith, of Fort Worth, Texas.
In 1980, they retired and moved to Paris, Texas. Claude David Faulkner passed away in 1993. They were married for almost 48 years. She was a member of Reno Church of Christ, the Red Hat Society and Prime Time, where she loved to play 42. She also volunteered with the American Cancer Drive in her neighborhood.
She is survived by six grandchildren, Wayne England, Mike England, Kim Kerbo, Bobby England, Jeana Deleon and Chris Faulkner. She is survived by three great-grandchildren, Jennifer England, Dakota Kerbo and Logan Kerbo. Survivors also include a sister, Willie Mae Seymour; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Orville Warren; and sisters, Carolyn Robbins and Pauline Shadbolt.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
