The North Lamar High School Marching Band, under the direction of Randy Jones, Jason R. Smith, Cristian Gomez and Marcus Lutz, with assistance from Gina Ervin and Chris Garza, traveled to Mineola on Monday to compete in the Mineola Marching Festival. Over 30 bands in class 2A -5A showed up to compete in the festival.
“There were a lot of great bands at this contest,” said Lutz, percussion instructor. “Our students were excited about whom they were competing with.”
Battling the chance of rain all day, the band was confronted with the obstacle of performing in the rain or not. Going forth the North Lamar High School Marching Band did not disappoint.
“We were grateful the contest scheduled us last so that many of our kids could run in the district cross country meet and make the band contest,” Jones said. “The rain started moving in when we were about to perform. Our students wanted the opportunity to perform so we took a chance and did it. The rain and drizzle can be very damaging to woodwinds and our electric keyboards, so after the performance our parents and students rushed to dry off our instruments and uniforms. We are blessed to have some amazing parents that do whatever we need in times like these.”
“Through the rain, they put on the best performance of the year,” Gomez said. “The Color Guard’s flags were soaked and getting heavy with water, students glasses were fogging up and they couldn’t see and the Astro Turf was slick. It didn’t matter to them and they performed like it was it a beautiful calm day. Truly amazing!”
The band was awarded first place in Class 4A beating the current 4A state champ Canton. They also received first place Color Guard, first place Percussion, Outstanding Soloist Stoney Shelton and Grand Champion for the whole contest.
“The crowd and judges really loved our performance,” Smith said. “We have been getting lots of compliments from around the state for what our students are doing. They work so hard and push themselves, and it is great to see them rewarded and appreciated. It is very humbling to get to work with them every day.”
