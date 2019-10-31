The Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute, or NRI, has recently published the Texas Quail Atlas, a free online resource and the newest “story map” to be developed by the institute.
The online atlas was developed as a collaborative effort of the Reversing the Decline of Quail in Texas Initiative and the NRI Geospatial Analysis Team.
“This interactive resource tells the story of the four species of Texas quail using maps and historical data to examine how and why quail populations in Texas have changed over time,” said Jim Cathey, Ph.D., associate director of the institute. “It will help provide answers for landowners, quail enthusiasts, hunters and other observers as to what has happened to quail populations throughout the state in recent decades.”
Texas is home to four species of quail: northern bobwhite, scaled quail, Gambel’s quail and Montezuma quail.
“Many Texans consider these birds to be iconic state species and fondly recall hunting them, watching them or just listening to their songs,” Cathey said.
He said the new atlas provides a wealth of information for anyone looking to learn more about the history of Texas quail and why the conservation of these species is so critical. It is the second in a series of quail story maps, after Habitat Requirements of Texas Quail.
“Recent research efforts, such as those funded by the Reversing the Decline of Quail in Texas Initiative, have sought to determine what factors are contributing to the decline of quail in Texas,” Cathey said. “Potential causes include drought, land-use changes, land fragmentation, habitat loss, human-wildlife interface issues, invasive species, insecticides, diseases and parasites.”
Amanda Gobeli, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service project coordinator with the NRI in College Station, said the new online atlas provides biological background information and historical context for the decline of quail.
Atlas users can zoom in to see data for their own county or a more general statewide view. Slider bars alternate between historical and present-day data to show changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.