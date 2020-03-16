How many walls does it take for an area to be considered enclosed?
That’s a question councilors may be asked to answer when Paris City Council meets again, expected to be March 23 unless the meeting is canceled because of coronavirus virus restrictions.
Councilors are expected to review an amendment passed in 2016 to a 2014 non-smoking ordinance. The amendment changes the definition of an “enclosed space” from one with two enclosed walls to one with three.
Mayor Steve Clifford requested a review after two citizens spoke during a public forum at a March 9 council meeting.
“In November 2016 while working at a local company, I complained to my employer about my co-workers chain smoking and asked to be placed with someone who did not smoke as much,” Leslie Goodman said at the March 9 meeting. “A few days later, I was placed with someone who did not smoke as much ..., but for almost three years they (the company) were not abiding by the original ordinance.”
Two months later, former City Manager John Godwin requested an amendment to the original ordinance, which passed unanimously, according to council minutes.
“Mr. Godwin said the current ordinance contained speculative language, that two walls constituted an enclosed space, and it made more sense to change it to three walls,” minutes from Jan. 9, 2017, state.
Linda Vandiver, a member of the task force that created the 2014 non-smoking ordinance, also addressed last week’s council meeting.
“The intent of the (2014) ordinance was to protect those workers,” Vandiver said. ”If we were to open doors in this room and someone was in here smoking, people would still be exposed to second-hand smoke, which research shows is harmful.
“I would urge Council to reconsider that amended section and return the ordinance to its original purpose, which was to protect workers in their work environment from second-hand smoke.”
The council in March 2014 prohibited smoking in public restaurants or businesses, any ball fields and outside of establishments where smoking is not allowed within 20 feet of any entrance. The law did allow smoking in any establishment where alcoholic beverages are more than 50% of total sales as well as private clubs. E-cigarettes and vapor cigarettes were also exempt from the ban.
