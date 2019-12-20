Third grade students at Justiss performed their program “On With the Snow!” Tuesday. They told a heart-warming story of kids who are shoveling their way through the snow, but in the end, learn that a warm heart is all they need to get through the cold. The program was directed by Justiss music teacher Tony Boss.
