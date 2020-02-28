Good morning, Red River Valley!
The forecast today is short and simple: sunny and warm. With high pressure firmly in place over the region, we should see a high of 61 degrees as winds come from the west northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight's skies will remain clear as the low falls to about 39 degrees, thanks to a weak cold front sliding through, according to the National Weather Service.
"The quiet weather pattern should continue into Friday evening, with cool and dry weather forecast," NWS meteorologist Jason Godwin wrote in forecast discussion.
There'll be no big changes until the start of the work week. Saturday will be sunny with a high near 71. Despite mostly cloudy skies Sunday, the high will get near 69. Both nights will be considerably warmer than tonight, with Saturday's low forecast at 53 and Sunday's at 61.
Let's welcome the warmer weather by having a great Friday!
