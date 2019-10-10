On the morning of Oct. 8, 2019, Carroll Gene Taylor, loving father to many, went to his Heavenly home at age 76.
Carroll Gene was born in January of 1943, to David and Eustace Sain Taylor.
He married Virginia Shannon Taylor and, together, they raised three children, Terri, Carla and Mark.
Carroll worked at and retired from Campbell Soup after many years of dedicated work, then continued to work at his shop, The Main Event, in Paris, Texas.
Carroll enjoyed spending time with family, working at his shop, country music, collecting vinyl records and had an eye for furniture. He made a hobby and a living by making old things new with a little dedication and a lot of hard work.
Carroll was a devout Christian and attended Paris Church of God. He lived boldly in The Fruits of the Holy Spirit. He loved any and all, walked daily with the joy of Christ, brought peace to any situation, extended patience, kindness and goodness to everyone who knew him, he was faithful to friends and family, was a gentle man, and practiced self-control like he did it for a living.
Carroll Gene was preceded in death by his father, David; and his mother, Eustace; and his three siblings, Terrell Taylor, Davene Dority and Katherine Alvord.
He is survived by his three children, Terri Martin and husband, Guy, Carla Maxwell and husband, Wes and Mark Taylor and wife, Priscilla; his grandkids, Cassie Crutcher, Reagan Roach, Justin Suriff, Haley Brandenburg, Meagan Edgeman, Brooke Hill, Taren Merritt and Corban Taylor; along with his great-grandkids, Taylor Crutcher, Kasen Hill, Reed Roach, Kance Hill and Cobie Roach.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. at Paris Church of God, at 11 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Doug Holt. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. The burial will be held after service at Highland Cemetery, in Deport, Texas.
The family asks that in lieu of gifts and flowers, you may send donations to the benevolence fund or to the children’s department at Paris Church of God.
Services are under the direction of the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent to the Taylor Family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
