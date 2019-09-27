William Norris Ballard, 77, of Jennings, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his home following a ten year battle with Parkinson’s.
Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at First Baptist Church-Paris, with Dr. Tommy Turner officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Norris, the son of Alvis Glen and Doris Eudy Ballard, was born on Oct. 24, 1941, in Deport, Texas. For most of his life he resided in Clardy, Texas.
He graduated from East Lamar High School in 1960. He earned his B.S. and M.S. degrees from East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas. His first year of teaching was in Avery, Texas, followed by 35 years of teaching science and agriculture in the Paris Independent School District.
Norris was a member of First Baptist Church and the Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers and School Employees Association.
Norris was an avid rancher and cattleman. He bought and sold quality cattle throughout Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, utilizing online selling through his personal cattle company website. He made many lifelong friends over his years in the business. One of his greatest joys was mentoring young men in ranch operation and management, helping many acquire their own herds.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Skidmore Ballard, whom he married in 1964, building 55 years of family and memories; two daughters, Dr. Amy Ballard Hughes and husband, Jay and Kelli Ballard Stewart and husband, Joe Bob; granddaughters, who gave him much love and joy, Maggie, Claire and Lilly Stewart and Kate and Haley Hughes. He is also survived by sisters, Sue Ballard Gibbs and husband, Delma and Louellen Ballard Starks; and a brother-in-law, Danny Hancock; along with three nieces and four nephews.
Norris was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kay Ballard Hancock; and two brothers-in-law, Larry Hanna and William Starks.
Casket bearers will be Joe Bob Stewart, Jay Hughes, Ryan Lassiter, Lyle Yoder, Garry Davis, Josh Bray, Joe Glen Gibbs and Daniel Hancock.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Lassiter, Philip Risinger, Max Ballard, Johnny Hatcher, Cleve Fendley, Butch Milford, Ricky Jordan, Troy Minyard and Billy Roy Ballard.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Platinum Home Health, Platinum Hospice and On Call Elder Care for the care given their loved one.
If desired, the family requests that memorials be made to the Paris Education Foundation, P.O. Box 356, Paris, TX 75461.
