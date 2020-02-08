Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the weeks of Feb. 7, 2020, include:
Jason Lamon Mayes to Angela Renae Calvin;
Manuel Alejandro Martinez Chavez to Laura Sarai Cervantes Rosas;
James Monroe Kent III to Tressa Kay Bostick;
John Jay Conrad to Joshua John Houtz;
Terry Tyrone Hickson to Charity Dawn Johnson;
Chris Taek Kim to Holly Nicole Key; and,
Gavin Levi Rogers-Quick to Tara Kristyn Massey.
