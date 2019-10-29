For first responders working inside city limits or out in rural areas, communication plays a crucial role. But facing inconsistent radio coverage, emergency service providers have learned to adapt.
While city personnel use Ultra High Frequency radios to communicate, county entities use Very High Frequency, which can cause problems when the parties need to coordinate.
“It does become an issue with situational awareness, things like that,” Paris Fire Capt. Chad Graves said. “That is something that can definitely cause problems because if it’s something out in the county and the county officers are the first there, they’ll have the best awareness of what’s going on. Same with volunteer fire departments on scene. In the transition going from the county to the city, some of that can get lost.”
When it comes to frequency usage, results are roughly 50/50. While there are patches where users can combine both, they’re not common. Law enforcement and fire departments simply cope by carrying extra radios, and have done so for a long time, Graves said.
“Each system has its pros and cons, but it’s definitely important infrastructure,” he said. “It’s something we’ve always dealt with, but it’s definitely a pain.”
Communication always requires consistent work, Graves said — not necessarily radio failure, but chatter between departments and system infrastructure.
“There’s a lot of improvements that could be made in our communications world, but it’s not because people haven’t been trying,” Graves said. “It’s because it costs a lot of money.”
How much is a lot of money? To switch the whole system, anywhere from $8 million to $9 million by some estimates — and that’s on the meager side, Graves said. Unfortunately, no grant would completely fix the system due to the hefty cost, leaving the burden on Lamar County tax entities, he said. In addition to purchasing new equipment, there would be radio towers and sites to consider, and new equipment for those in addition to that of entirely new sites. On the bright side, most trucks are already equipped with VHF, which would save some long-term cost in the transition, Graves said.
As more city residents move outside city limits into the county, the radios are a need that will become more prevalent in the years to come, he said.
“What used to be a rural area with farmers — people who grew up and lived there — we’re starting to get more people from the Metroplex who are buying land and building houses, whether those are weekend houses or whatever,” he said. “And as more and more people live out there, the call load is going to get bigger and bigger, and so there’s going to be more demand on emergency services out there.”
To change everything over would be a “major undertaking,” he said. In a perfect world, there would be communication on the same bandwidth with different channels, enabling users to switch back and forth to communicate with one another and dispatch when needed.
“If I could wave a magic wand and say ‘we can fix this,’ then without a doubt, we would bring everybody to the same bandwidth,” Graves said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.