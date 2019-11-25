NOV. 23 to NOV. 25
Paris Police Department
Curtis Lee Thompson, 39: Driving while intoxicated second offense.
Jackey Lee Chappell, 47: Driving while intoxicated.
Jason Wayne Murdock Sr., 1: Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams.
Floyd Christopher Huber, 70: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2A less than or equal to 2 ounces, driving while intoxicated.
Larry Joe Ollie, 47: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.
Shkil Tyvon Dillard, 22: Driving while intoxicated, accident involving damage to vehicle.
Christopher Lee Davis, 42: Criminal mischief $2,500-30,000.
Charles Ray Miles Jr., 37: Criminal trespass.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Kaylee Draper, 18: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams.
Hannah Shiann Reaves, 18: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams.
Morgan Tyler Bell, 18: Capias pro fine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Russell Guy Holland, 27: Violation of parole.
Elaisha Cooper Conrad, 42: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, county court commit/possession of marijuana less than
2 ounces.
Devin Alexander Smith, 23: County court commit/possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Jennifer Lynn Teeters, 37: Violation of parole, property theft $2,500-30,000, burglary of a building.
Derry Alexzander Baker, 23: County court commit/motion to revoke - driving while intoxicated.
Rusty Dale Campsey, 39: County court commit/false drug test falsification device.
Jennifer Tidwell, 29: No drivers license when unlicensed.
Department of Public Safety
Justin Reed Moddy, 18: No drivers license when unlicensed, display expired license plates.
