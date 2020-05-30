Protests have swept the nation in recent days in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a man who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for about eight minutes. On Saturday evening, Paris and area residents joined the movement with roughly three dozen people taking to the Paris downtown square in protest.
“A lot of people have come out all across the world to show their support in protesting the murder of George Floyd,” attendee Chevis High said. “We’re out here protesting because we want justice. Over the last five years there have been 82 unarmed African Americans murdered by the police, and of those 82, we’ve had zero convictions, and it’s time we hold them accountable for their actions the same way we’d hold any civilian accountable for their actions.”
Protest organizer Carolyn Williams said she decided to do something after seeing the protests that have taken place in cities across America in recent days, including Dallas, Houston, Minneapolis and Los Angeles. The event came together quickly, as she said she only decided to organize the protest only about six hours in advance.
“We just want justice,” Williams said. “To see a young man lose his life, we just want justice. … I knew I had to do something.
“I’m very pleased with this turnout, with the short time we had to get this together. I thought I might be the only one out here, but if I was the only one out here I’d stand alone. … But a lot of people are feeling the same way I was feeling. I’m really hurt and devastated and I can’t fully describe how I feel.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.