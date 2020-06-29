Mr. Donnie Moore, 59 years old, of Sachse, Texas, formerly of Clarksville, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 25, 2020, in Texoma Medical Center in Denison Texas.
Graveside services are set for Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 12 noon at St. Matthew Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas, with the Rev. Harold Massey officiating. Interment at St. Matthew Cemetery. Services under the direction of Citizens Funeral Home, 500 East Church Street, Clarksville, TX. Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
