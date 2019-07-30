Carol Ann Bevans, 75, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.
Services are not scheduled. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Carol, the daughter of James and Margaret Rankin Beason, was born on June 25, 1944, in Martinez, California.
She graduated from Hugo High School in 1962 and attended secretarial school in Dallas.
Carol was self-employed most of her career. She worked for a period of time at Campbell Soup Company and owned and operated a cafe in Colorado. At other times she was a caretaker to others. She was an excellent baker and cook. She loved cooking and shopping.
Carol was a “friend of Bill’s”. She had a fondness for her animals and always thought of others.
