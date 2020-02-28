Fire and Rescue

FEB. 27 to FEB. 28
First Responder-Paris
6:50 to 7:06 a.m., 1120 35th St. NE.
9:22 to 9:32 a.m., 2151 Bonham St.
1:37 to 1:41 p.m., 2790 19th St. NW.
2:13 to 2:26 p.m., 107 GWH/PHA.
3:53 to 4:09 p.m., 3105 Lamar Ave.
7:36 to 7:57 p.m., 15 47th St. SE.
9:46 to 9:57 p.m., Deshong Drive.
12:39 to 1:05 a.m., 4075 Old Bonham Road.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
6:26 to 7:10 a.m., 9300 Highway 271 N.
Public Service
9:27 to 9:53 p.m., 2518 Bonham St.
5:15 to 5:28 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
