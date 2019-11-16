Good morning, Red River Valley!

If you enjoyed Friday's weather, then you'll love to know that today will be a fairly good repeat of it. These delightful days are brought to us by a high pressure system centered over the region today, plus dry air from the north. As a result, we should see a high today of 57 under sunny skies. Winds will transition to come from the south later today, which will mean a partly cloudy night with a low around 37.

Sunday is likely to make the weather a three-peat as mostly sunny skies prevail with a high near 59. As winds transition again to come from the northwest, expect Sunday night to be mostly clear with a low around 40.

Anyone missing the warmer weather we had in September will be happy to see a return to the high 60s and low 70s next week thanks to high pressure remaining over the area. 

It's Saturday and it's sunny, and it's up to you to make the day a great one!

Monday through Wednesday, rain/storm-free conditions are anticipated. Cool mornings will be followed by mild afternoons. Late in the week, there will be a risk for showers and a few storms, along with cooler conditions.

