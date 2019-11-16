Good morning, Red River Valley!
If you enjoyed Friday's weather, then you'll love to know that today will be a fairly good repeat of it. These delightful days are brought to us by a high pressure system centered over the region today, plus dry air from the north. As a result, we should see a high today of 57 under sunny skies. Winds will transition to come from the south later today, which will mean a partly cloudy night with a low around 37.
Sunday is likely to make the weather a three-peat as mostly sunny skies prevail with a high near 59. As winds transition again to come from the northwest, expect Sunday night to be mostly clear with a low around 40.
Anyone missing the warmer weather we had in September will be happy to see a return to the high 60s and low 70s next week thanks to high pressure remaining over the area.
It's Saturday and it's sunny, and it's up to you to make the day a great one!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.