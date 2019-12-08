City council is set to approve a resolution authorizing a grant agreement with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the Pump Track construction at their meeting Monday night.
The board will also approve several resolutions, including an agreement to terminate a 2012 tax abatement; discuss and act on a budget amendment to provide funds to replace the Paris Police Department telephone equipment; receive several activity and financial reports; and address parking issues at Heritage Park.
The board meets at the City Council Chamber, 107 E. Kaufman St. in Paris.
