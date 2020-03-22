Evelyn Delois Pressley, 76, of Pattonville, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home while surrounded by her loved ones.
As to comply with the executive order from the Governor of Texas, the family has scheduled private services at 2 p.m. Monday, March 23, at the Pavilion of Restland Cemetery in Cunningham with Frankie Norwood officiating. Mrs. Pressley will lie in repose at Bright-Holland Funeral Home and friends and family are encouraged to visit and sign her guest book. The family will receive friends at their home, 5651 Farm Road 196 S., Pattonville, TX 75468. All are welcome.
Evelyn, the daughter of Oscar and Josie Pierce Webster, was born March 22, 1943, in Logan, New Mexico.
She graduated from Logan High School. She and her husband, Tommy, worked on ranches in the Panhandle of Texas where Evelyn enjoyed cooking for the cowboys.
In 1973, the couple moved to Cunningham. She worked for Prairiland ISD in 1981, before the birth of her third child. In 1996, she began working in the cafeteria at Prairiland and remained until retirement. Evelyn was an avid volunteer with 4-H and FFA when her children were younger. She volunteered at many events in the Cunningham community where she was known by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Wilburn Webster; and a sister, Nona Bennett.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas C. Pressley, whom she married on Oct. 2, 1965, building 54 years of family and memories; three children, James Allen Pressley, Dona Winkler and husband, Richard, and Deann Pressley; a grandson, Jeremiah Winkler; two brothers, D.W. Webster and wife, Kathy, and Charles Webster and wife Lydia; numerous nieces & nephews including Barbara Golden and husband Lynn; along with one great-great-niece and a plethora of friends.
