NOV. 15 to NOV. 16
Paris Police
Department
Edye Renae Cooper, 41: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Kevin Fabian Carranza, 24: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Jason Jerome Nickerson, 41: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information, judgment nisi/driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility, judgment nisi/motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated.
Jessica Ann McMellon, 35: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Virgil Lynn McCoy, 59: District court commit/driving while intoxicated.
Shane Albert McCloud, 21: County court commit/motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Daylon Cade Robinson, 19: County court commit/Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces
