Officers said they responded to a security check in the 500 block of Tudor Street and found a man, Kurtis Dunigan, who they believe was intoxicated.
Dunigan was found to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest — one out of Denton County for tampering with governmental records with intent to make genuine and the other for parole violation.
Dunigan was arrested and taken to jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Police arrest multiple people on outstanding warrants
Police said they found Larry Johnson in the 1000 block of South Collegiate Drive and arrested him on two outstanding warrants that included abandoning/endangering a child/criminal intent and speeding. Johnson was placed under arrest and taken to jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Officers said they found Steven Mark Parson to be wanted for an outstanding federal warrant for possession of firearm by a prohibited person. Parson was arrested and taken to jail, where he remained this morning on $5,000 bail, according to online records.
During a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue, officers said they found a passenger, Camilla Perry, whom they arrested on an outstanding judgment NISI warrant. Perry was not listed in online jail records this morning.
Officers said they encountered Matthew Smith in the 1800 block of Lamar Avenue, who had an outstanding warrant for parole violation out of Lamar County. Smith was arrested and taken to county jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Police charge woman with assault of public servant
Officers said they arrested Ashley Stalnaker after she assaulted another person at a residence and fought with an officer at the police station.
Police responded to the 1800 block of Jackson Court in regards to a disturbance, where they said they saw Stalnaker assault another person at the residence. They attempted to place her under arrest, but she resisted before finally being restrained. Police found Stalnaker had an outstanding warrant out of the department for assault causing bodily injury.
Stalnaker was transported to city jail, but once there, officers said, Stalnaker began fighting and assaulted one officer. She was secured and placed in a jail cell, and charged with assault of a public servant.
Stalnaker was not listed in online county jail records this morning.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 127 calls for service and arrested 10 people Wednesday.
