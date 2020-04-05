What bittersweet news we’ve shared about The Paris News today, hm?
In the same week we learned our work in 2019 had earned 10 more press association awards, we also learned we’ll have to cut days of print.
Efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19 are pummeling the hell out of the local, national and global economies, and as we know, community newspapers like ours are almost entirely dependent on advertising revenue to keep the lights on, paper on the press and journalists on the streets. Subscriptions help — they help quite a bit — but because the price is so small, that revenue does not off-set the advertising losses we’ve experienced as local businesses temporarily close up shop.
It breaks my heart to eliminate days of print because we are the last daily newspaper printing at least six days a week between Dallas and Texarkana, and this will truly be the end of an era.
But our story is not one of doom and gloom. It’s been heartwarming to see our audience growing by leaps and bounds over the past few weeks as the pandemic ramped up.
For more than a year, we’ve seen steady audience growth, especially online. TheParisNews.com now regularly gets more than half a million pageviews from more than 150,000 visitors each month. Of course, the last two weeks of March saw those numbers explode as residents and visitors in the five-county area we cover turned to us for the latest information about the coronavirus. Last month’s pageviews at 640,704 were up 39% compared to March 2019, and the number of visitors, at 232,118, was up 90% over March 2019.
And when I saw last week’s rack sale numbers, my heart sank — it was the worst week for sales in recent history, and it should have been as local, state and federal officials strongly urged people to stay home. But our circulation manager, Lisa Shew, called my attention to the number of new subscription starts and my heart was lifted — March had more than 50 starts! And there were 21 more in the first three days of April.
There are some positives about this transition to keep in mind. Taking three days out of our print schedule will free up our journalists who also build pages to spend more time in the communities they cover. We’ll also have a greater emphasis on digital-first reporting with the print edition serving as an opportunity to provide updates. That’ll be similar to how the newspaper has handled breaking news in recent years — it breaks on TheParisNews.com first, is shared to our social media channels and goes to print with the latest available updates.
All of the features that readers enjoy, like the crossword puzzles, comics, horoscopes and Dear Abby, will continue to appear. Comics will be doubled up on print days so fans won’t miss a strip.
A closing thought: The Paris News extends its deepest thanks to our local heath care professionals, law enforcers and essential business employees who are serving this community. I know it might not feel like it, but you are heroes who continue to provide some semblance of normalcy at a time when normal has been thrown out the window.
I also want to recognize our local community’s journalists, who are essential business employees. It’s not easy to keep an industry that’s dependent on human contact running when government and health care officials urge social isolation, but they’ve adapted so they may continue to disseminate crucial information and to share features that break up the monotony of Covid-19 related news.
Finally, as always, thank you for reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.